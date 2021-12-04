Cardiff City 2 Sheffield United 3: Paul Heckingbottom's reaction as Blades seal third successive win

Sheffield United sealed their third win in a row this afternoon when they beat Cardiff City 3-2.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 5:25 pm

United beat Bristol City in Paul Heckingbottom’s first game in permanent charge last Sunday, building on an away win at Reading, and Heckingbottom’s men carried on that momentum in the Welsh capital this afternoon.

PH on slight disappointment

The slight disappointment was we stopped moving the ball and playing forward passes late on and let them back in. But overall, I’m really pleased with how positive we were today.

Hecky on Gibbs-White

The firsr goal was just individual brilliance. The second was excellent team play and we were clinical on the counter for the third. He was involved in all the goals. We tried to get him on the ball more in the middle of the pitch it was a really good performance.

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 17:28

Hecky’s reaction

I was angry at half-time because of the chances we had and to come unstuck to their big threat was disappointing. But I was pleased with the goals we scored. I felt we should have actually been ahead before the sending off but the nature of the goals was really pleasing. We scored good goals and moved the ball well.

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:56

FULL TIME

and it’s a third win on the bounce for the Blades, Hecky is two from two and things are starting to look up suddenly - the Blades came from behind and then survived a late scare to take three points back to England and Morgan Gibbs-White is exceptional, to put it simply. Get in!

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:51

FOUR minutes

added on here for the Blades to see this out

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:50

Goal Cardiff

and McGuinness rises highest to head home from a corner to give themselves a chance going into the 90th minute... interesting

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:50

Good save Foderingham

as Moore gets on the end of a clipped cross from the left, he heads it down into the ground and Foderingham has to rise to tip it over

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:45

McBurnie almost gets in

to meet MGW’s cross from the left, it’s fired in low but Nelson gets across to prevent McBurnie tapping home for 4-1

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:44

Moore has a go

after coming off the bench, he’s miles out and shoots on his left foot but it goes high, wide and not so handsome

