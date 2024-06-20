Carabao Cup draw 2024/25: Date, ball numbers and competition rules as Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday learn details
Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday already have the draw details ahead of the new Carabao Cup campaign, which will kick-off early next season.
The Blades and Owls will have dreams of lifting silverware, but more realistically, the competition can be a great way for clubs outside the Premier League to top up their finances, given there is prize cash that is given out for each round. With the EFL having confirmed the details for the first round draw, here we round up all you need to know, including the ball numbers for United and Wednesday.
When is the Carabao Cup 2024/25 first round draw?
The EFL have confirmed: “The Round One draw of the Carabao Cup will take place live on Sky Sports News on Thursday 27 June at 11:30am. Sky Sports News presenter Dharmesh Sheth will host the draw that sees 70 Clubs across the Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet League Two divisions enter at this stage.
“Burnley, Luton Town and the 13 Premier League Clubs not participating in European competitions will enter the competition in Round Two, with the remaining seven Clubs joining the competition in Round Three. The Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until Round Three. “
Carabao Cup first round 2024/25 draw ball numbers
Southern Section
1. AFC Wimbledon
2. Birmingham City
3. Bristol City
4. Bristol Rovers
5. Bromley
6. Cambridge United
7. Cardiff City
8. Charlton Athletic
9. Cheltenham Town
10. Colchester United
11. Coventry City
12. Crawley Town
13. Exeter City
14. Gillingham
15. Leyton Orient
16. Millwall
17. Milton Keynes Dons
18. Newport County
19. Northampton Town
20. Norwich City
21. Oxford United
22. Peterborough United
23. Plymouth Argyle
24. Portsmouth
25. Queens Park Rangers
26. Reading
27. Stevenage
28. Swansea City
29. Swindon Town
30. Walsall
31. Watford
32. Wycombe Wanderers
Northern Section
1. Accrington Stanley
2. Barnsley
3. Barrow AFC
4. Blackburn Rovers
5. Blackpool
6. Bolton Wanderers
7. Bradford City
8. Burton Albion
9. Carlisle United
10. Chesterfield
11. Crewe Alexandra
12. Derby County
13. Doncaster Rovers
14. Fleetwood Town
15. Grimsby Town
16. Harrogate Town
17. Huddersfield Town
18. Hull City
19. Leeds United
20. Lincoln City
21. Mansfield Town
22. Middlesbrough
23. Morecambe
24. Notts County
25. Port Vale
26. Preston North End
27. Rotherham United
28. Salford City
29. Sheffield United
30. Sheffield Wednesday
31. Shrewsbury Town
32. Stockport County
33. Stoke City
34. Sunderland AFC
35. Tranmere Rovers
36. West Bromwich Albion
37. Wigan Athletic
38. Wrexham
What is the format of the Carabao Cup?
All Carabao Cup fixtures will be single-legged with the exception of the semi-final stage, which will see competing teams play home and away across two legs. In the case of a level scoreline in rounds one to five, the fixtures will go straight to a penalty shootout to determine a winner. Extra time will only be used in the semi-finals and final.
In terms of the draw, only rounds one and two are split into regions, with an open field coming into play from round three. Round one includes all EFL clubs apart from the Premier League teams and the two best-placed relegated Premier League teams - Luton Town and Burnley, while round two will see all Premier League teams enter with the exception of those competing in Europe. The clubs involved in European football will be the last teams to enter, and they will join from round three.
The exact schedule has not been confirmed yet, but the first round will take place around the middle of August.
Who has the Carabao Cup television rights?
All fixtures selected for television broadcast will be on Sky Sports, while ITV will broadcast highlights shows throughout the course of the competition. Individual highlights packages will also be provided on the Sky Sports website and on the YouTube channels of the respective clubs and the EFL.
