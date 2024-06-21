Contract detail of new Sheffield Wednesday signing revealed after he turned down Middlesbrough
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Derbyshire-born left-sider was confirmed to be a new Owls signing last week and will formerly become a Wednesday player on free agent terms when his contract at Bramall Lane expires at the end of the month. He became the second confirmed signing of the summer at S6 after that of experienced goalkeeper Ben Hamer.
The Star broke news of Lowe’s signing ahead of the first switch of a senior player from Blade to Owl in 73 years. And now further details of the 27-year-old’s move have been revealed.
It’s understood that the former Derby County man spoke to a handful of rival Championship clubs ahead of his Wednesday signing, one of which was Middlesbrough, before a conversation with Danny Röhl convinced him to overlook any lingering concerns over the cross-city switch and sign on at S6.
The Star can also reveal that Lowe has signed a two-year deal with Wednesday, but that in a break in the way the Owls have sought to do the bulk of their deals in recent years, the deal has no extension option on either side. The deal is set to take May-born Lowe into his 30th year.
It is the first move of a senior player from S2 to S6 since 1951 and the £1,000 signing of George Underwood. As per respected Owls historian Jason Dickinson, Underwood is one of only three first team players to make that particular move in the 135-year history of the two clubs co-existence. William Mellor signed from United to ‘The Wednesday’ in 1893 before Bernard ‘Bunny’ Oxley made the short switch north in 1934.