Soon-to-be Sheffield Wednesday defender Max Lowe spoke to a Championship rival before deciding Hillsborough was the destination for him, The Star understands.

The Derbyshire-born left-sider was confirmed to be a new Owls signing last week and will formerly become a Wednesday player on free agent terms when his contract at Bramall Lane expires at the end of the month. He became the second confirmed signing of the summer at S6 after that of experienced goalkeeper Ben Hamer.

The Star broke news of Lowe’s signing ahead of the first switch of a senior player from Blade to Owl in 73 years. And now further details of the 27-year-old’s move have been revealed.

It’s understood that the former Derby County man spoke to a handful of rival Championship clubs ahead of his Wednesday signing, one of which was Middlesbrough, before a conversation with Danny Röhl convinced him to overlook any lingering concerns over the cross-city switch and sign on at S6.

The Star can also reveal that Lowe has signed a two-year deal with Wednesday, but that in a break in the way the Owls have sought to do the bulk of their deals in recent years, the deal has no extension option on either side. The deal is set to take May-born Lowe into his 30th year.