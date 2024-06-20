Sheffield Wednesday man tells how Danny Röhl got player buy-in from first meeting
and live on Freeview channel 276
The German arrived as a relative unknown on these shores despite a stellar career as a coach that took in time at some of Europe’s biggest clubs - and the international scene. Then 34 and younger than one Wednesday man in Lee Gregory, he picked up a squad low on confidence after a desperate time under Röhl successor Xisco. What happened next is well versed. The Owls survived in remarkable circumstances.
The tide started turning from the very start, recalls Callum Paterson. “He came in on the first day and said ‘this is what I want - A, B, C, X, Y, Z’,” said the Scot. “There’s no blurred lines. He knows what he wants and got all of us believing in it and the way he works. His coaches are exactly the same.”
Paterson had a contract extension triggered in the last few weeks alongside Marvin Johnson, meaning he looks set to take his Wednesday career into a fifth season. Like so many of his teammates, he’s all-in on the work Röhl and his coaching staff have implemented at S6.
Paterson continued: "I’ve had experienced managers and really young managers like Ian Cathro at Hearts - and he had totally different ideas. People say ‘the old school’ and ‘new school’ manager. But I think it’s whatever gets the players on board.
"Danny came in with his style and the boys bought into it. It’s definitely a lot more tactical and longer training sessions, with more information and things like that (than before). He’s got his own style and has worked with the best managers in the world and ideas from different coaches and he’s taken things from them.”