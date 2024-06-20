Sheffield Wednesday man tells how Danny Röhl got player buy-in from first meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Danny Röhl had the ultimate buy-in from his Sheffield Wednesday players right from their very first meeting, according to a senior Owls player.

The German arrived as a relative unknown on these shores despite a stellar career as a coach that took in time at some of Europe’s biggest clubs - and the international scene. Then 34 and younger than one Wednesday man in Lee Gregory, he picked up a squad low on confidence after a desperate time under Röhl successor Xisco. What happened next is well versed. The Owls survived in remarkable circumstances.

The tide started turning from the very start, recalls Callum Paterson. “He came in on the first day and said ‘this is what I want - A, B, C, X, Y, Z’,” said the Scot. “There’s no blurred lines. He knows what he wants and got all of us believing in it and the way he works. His coaches are exactly the same.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paterson had a contract extension triggered in the last few weeks alongside Marvin Johnson, meaning he looks set to take his Wednesday career into a fifth season. Like so many of his teammates, he’s all-in on the work Röhl and his coaching staff have implemented at S6.

Paterson continued: "I’ve had experienced managers and really young managers like Ian Cathro at Hearts - and he had totally different ideas. People say ‘the old school’ and ‘new school’ manager. But I think it’s whatever gets the players on board.