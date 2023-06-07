Everyone knew it was coming but for Sheffield United fans, the departure of hero Billy Sharp was still a difficult one to take in.

Sharp, along with fellow promotion heroes Enda Stevens and Jack O’Connell are leaving Bramall Lane, each of them having etched their names into United folklore for their performances in a red and white shirt over the years.

Unsurprisingly, though, given his status as a boyhood Blade who lived the dream, much of the reaction from supporters went towards the skipper with many posting emotional tributes to ‘one of their own’ as he leaves a true United legend.

On twitter @BenTheBlade04 posted: “Absolute hero, words can’t describe this mans impact on the club and its fans, he was the first footballer that made me enjoy football, I’m only 18 so his 2007-2010 campaign was the first I saw, been going since I was 4 years of age and he will always be my favourite player of all time.”

Another United fan, @sufc_willl said: “Possibly the greatest ever blade to play for us. Will always be a hero at the lane. Im glad he’s been able to see his full potential at the club and now does just feel like the right time. We’ve got business to do now.”

While @Maximoose22_ was tearing up: “I could cry. It was going to happen but I’m still gonna cry. Thanks for everything skip”

Another Blade @joe_chopper is hoping it won’t be the last fans see of Sharp, as he posted: “The day this bloke returns as manager will be a good day, absolute legend.”

And @Jamesfletcher82 said: “The word legend gets banded around now but the contribution he’s made can not be underestimated. Best of luck for his next chapter, prob is the right decision he could have ended up been a glorified cheerleader which he doesn’t deserve.”

@MattBralsford posted: “Thanks for everything skip, you lived every Blades dream, we could tell you loved every minute and we loved watching you score for your boyhood club. Leader Captain Legend.”

And @Lincs_Blade added: “Led from the front on the greatest Blades journey in my living memory. Gave me some of the best footballing moments I've ever witnessed. Bleeds red and white and this club means everything to him. Thank you for everything, skip. Good luck in your next chapter.”

And finally, @PhysioRyan summed it all up: “No words will ever do justice to the impact this man had on his Club. Dragged SUFC from mid-table in League One to top half of the Premier League - build the statue, name the stand.”

