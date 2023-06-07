Sheffield United are discussing appropriate ways to pay tribute to club legends Billy Sharp and Jack O’Connell after it was confirmed that their Bramall Lane careers will come to an end this summer.

The two join double promotion winner Enda Stevens and Kyron Gordon in leaving the Lane this summer, ahead of next season’s Premier League adventure. Contract talks are being held with John Fleck, Ben Osborn and Jack Robinson, as well as young midfielder Zak Brunt, while extensions have been activated for Wes Foderingham, Oli McBurnie, Ollie Norwood and Ismaila Coulibaly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A United statement confirming their departures said that the trio had “written themselves into the history of the club with their exploits on the field in red and white” while an emotional social media post, featuring an images of Sharp as a young fan and the Blades skipper, described him as “a boyhood Blade who lived the dream.”

“Plans are currently being held behind the scenes to give the trio the send offs they deserve from S2,” the statement added.

Sharp had three spells as a Blade, scoring 30 and 24 goals respectively in the club’s 2016/17 and 2018/19 promotion seasons, while O’Connell and Stevens both helped United to two promotions on the pitch during their time at Bramall Lane. O’Connell has not played for over two years after a serious knee injury while Stevens also struggled for fitness last season as the Blades regained their place in the top flight.