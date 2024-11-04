Bristol City vs Sheffield United injury news with 7 out of action and 2 doubtful

Sheffield United head to Ashton Gate to lock horns with Bristol City as they look to keep their momentum going. They are sat in 3rd place in the Championship table behind Sunderland and Leeds United as they eye an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Chris Wilder’s side dropped out of the top flight last season after finishing in the bottom three along with Luton Town and Burnley.

Sheffield United won 2-0 away at Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park last time out after goals by Harrison Burrows and Tyreece Campbell. Here is a look at the latest injury news....

Ayman Benarous - out He is a long-term absentee for Bristol City.

Cameron Pring - out The full-back has had to have surgery on his leg and remains sidelined.

Scott Twine - out The ex-Burnley man has missed Bristol City's last four games.