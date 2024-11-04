Bristol City vs Sheffield United injury news with 7 out of action and 2 doubtful

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 4th Nov 2024, 19:30 BST

Sheffield United are back in Championship action on Tuesday night

Sheffield United head to Ashton Gate to lock horns with Bristol City as they look to keep their momentum going. They are sat in 3rd place in the Championship table behind Sunderland and Leeds United as they eye an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Chris Wilder’s side dropped out of the top flight last season after finishing in the bottom three along with Luton Town and Burnley.

Sheffield United won 2-0 away at Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park last time out after goals by Harrison Burrows and Tyreece Campbell. Here is a look at the latest injury news....

He is a long-term absentee for Bristol City.

1. Ayman Benarous - out

He is a long-term absentee for Bristol City. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The full-back has had to have surgery on his leg and remains sidelined.

2. Cameron Pring - out

The full-back has had to have surgery on his leg and remains sidelined. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The ex-Burnley man has missed Bristol City's last four games.

3. Scott Twine - out

The ex-Burnley man has missed Bristol City's last four games. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The 22-year-old has had injury issues this season.

4. Sam Bell - out

The 22-year-old has had injury issues this season. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice