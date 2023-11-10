Brighton v Sheffield United latest injury news as 14 out with 3 doubts - gallery

Sheffield United will face a tough challenge as they look to lift themselves from the bottom of the Premier League table by claiming a positive result at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

The Blades are sat just two points from safety following last weekend's dramatic win against Wolverhampton Wanderers as a 100th-minute penalty from Oliver Norwood gave Paul Heckingbottom's side all three points. By contrast, their hosts are without a win in their last five Premier League games but still lie within touching distance of the European places.

Sunday's game will be crucial for the two sides as they look to further their causes at each end of the table - but both managers are facing up to a lengthy list of absentees as their injury lists show little sign of receding. Ahead of the game, The Star takes a look at the latest team news ahead of the Amex Stadium clash.

1 . Brighton and Hove Albion v Sheffield United injury latest The latest team news ahead of Sheffield United's visit to Brighton on Sunday afternoon. Photo Sales

2 . OUT: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton) De Zerbi: "(Tariq) is not ready yet; he can hopefully be available after the international break.' Photo: NICOLAS TUCAT Photo Sales

3 . OUT: Jakub Moder (Brighton and Hove Albion) Closing in on a return after more than a year out with a serious knee injury. Nottingham Forest after the next international break could be a target Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales