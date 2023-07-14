News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Bramall Lane ranks high against Man Utd, Newcastle United and Liverpool grounds for fan reviews - gallery

Bramall Lane will hopefully be a tough place to visit for Premier League sides next season, but it is certainly a fan favourite football trip.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 14th Jul 2023, 14:30 BST

It's just a matter of weeks before Bramall Lane welcomes Premier League football again after Sheffield United triumphed in the Championship last season.

For Blades supporters, it's where the club belongs with the team's rich history and ardent fanbase known to make Bramall Lane a fortress whenever the side plays at home.

Paul Heckingbottom and his men will be hoping the stadium becomes a place opposition teams fear visiting over the next campaign, but the ground is certainly somewhere fans love spending time.

Experts at OLBG have crunched the data from Premier League stadium reviews left on Google, Tripadvisor and Yelp to score and rank the venues from fan-favourite to least favourite.

It's a favourable result for Sheffield United and this is how the club compares with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Google rating - 4.3 Tripadvisor rating - 4 Yelp rating - 3.5

1. Crystal Palace - 0.56

Google rating - 4.3 Tripadvisor rating - 4 Yelp rating - 3.5 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Google rating - 4.3 Tripadvisor rating - 4 Yelp rating - 3.5

2. London Stadium - 0.56

Google rating - 4.3 Tripadvisor rating - 4 Yelp rating - 3.5 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Google rating - 4.3 Tripadvisor rating - 4 Yelp rating - 3.5

3. Kenilworth Road - 0.56

Google rating - 4.3 Tripadvisor rating - 4 Yelp rating - 3.5 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Google rating - 4.4 Tripadvisor rating - 4 Yelp rating - 4

4. Vitality Stadium - 1.3

Google rating - 4.4 Tripadvisor rating - 4 Yelp rating - 4 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Bramall LanePremier LeagueSupportersPaul Heckingbottom