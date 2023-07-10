Sheffield United are preparing for their first Premier League campaign since suffering relegation in 2021

After a two-season absence, Sheffield United will compete in the Premier League in the 2023-24 campaign after clinching the second automatic promotion spot in the Championship last term.

The Blades are closing in on their first arrival of the summer transfer window with Anis Ben Slimane set to join the club for an estimated £2m from Brøndby IF.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side will come up against some of the richest clubs in world football next season and we have looked at how the market value of their squad compares to their rivals for next campaign.

Using data from Transfermarkt, here’s how valuable the Blades’ squad is, as things stand, ahead of their Premier League opener with Crystal Palace on August 12. Take a look...

1 . Man City Squad market value: €1.19bn

2 . Arsenal Squad market value: €1.07bn

3 . Chelsea Squad market value: €886.7m

4 . Liverpool Squad market value: €848.8m