Boyhood Sheffield United fan Oliver Arblaster set for another dream experience ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Every Sheffield United player who walks onto the Bramall Lane turf for Sunday’s derby clash against rivals Wednesday will be left in no doubt exactly what this game means. But for some, that knowledge has been innate rather than learned over the years. One of them is boss Chris Wilder, a boyhood Blade whose affiliation with United has been well documented as a fan, player and now manager.

He will be represented on the field on Sunday by his skipper Oliver Arblaster, set to emulate one of his heroes in Billy Sharp by captaining his beloved Blades against the Owls. He has still played fewer than 50 league games in his formative career but the 20-year-old has become one of United’s most important players, enjoying an excellent breakthrough season in the Premier League last year before forming a formidable partnership with Vini Souza this time around in the Championship.

His tender years and experience levels would leave many Blades fans imagining him being a player who captains by example rather than with words, but striker Kieffer Moore revealed: “You'd be surprised. He's very vocal, actually. He's a vocal lad and he's very confident in himself, as he should be. He's a proper Sheffield lad and this is a game he'll really be looking forward to.

“He leads by example on and off the pitch, he's got a great career ahead of him and I look forward to seeing him in the derby on Sunday. It's very rare for a player that young to be so consistent and he's a great player for us. If he can carry that on, then the world is his oyster.”

Arblaster has once again been named in the England Elite Squad to take on Germany and Poland over the upcoming international break, after withdrawing from the squad last time out due to a slight knock. Fellow academy product and Blades fan Andre Brooks is also expected to be named in the squad to face Danny Rohl’s Owls, although he could return to the bench after being brought into the side for Tuesday night’s dramatic 2-1 win at Bristol City.