Boy, 15, punished after admitting racially abusing Sheffield United's ex-Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster online

Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster: Leila Coker/PA Wire.

Brewster, the former Liverpool youngster, highlighted the racist message last year and South Yorkshire Police launched an investigation, which was later handed over to forces in West Yorkshire and Staffordshire.

"A 15-year-old male from the Wakefield area was interviewed under caution in relation to an allegation of sending a racially-aggravated malicious communication that took place on March 17, 2021,” a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said.

"The male admitted the offence and, following consultation with the victim, it was concluded the matter was suitable to be dealt with by way of an educational input to deter future behaviour of this kind."

Police consulted with Brewster before deciding what punishment to hand out to the teenager, who is from Wakefield and was interviewed under caution after an allegation that he sent a racially-aggravated malicious communication to the Blades’ record signing, who is currently recovering from injury.

Brewster admitted in an interview last year that “you can’t escape” racism.

“What do I want to happen about it? I've already said, in football I want to see bans happening,” Brewster added.