Where Sheffield United finish in predicted Championship table, compared to Middlesbrough, Sunderland and West Brom

And the announcement of the schedule, which will see Sheffield United begin their new campaign on Monday, August 1 away at recently-relegated Watford, has also seen changes in the sides bookmakers are predicting will challenge for promotion and suffer relegation in 2022/23.

For the Blades, they are looking to go one better than last season, which saw them fall at the play-off semi-final hurdle after defeat to Nottingham Forest in a penalty shootout.

The three relegated sides – Burnley, Watford and Norwich City – are expected to once again be strong, while Chris Wilder will fancy a crack at promotion in his first full season at Middlesbrough after some decent summer recruitment so far.

So, how do the bookmakers expect the 22/23 Championship to finish? Based on SkyBet’s odds to win the title, we compiled a predicted table … (Odds correct at time of publishing)

1. Predicted table Which team will follow Fulham's lead and lift the Championship title next season?

2. 24th Rotherham United The bookies are predicting an instant return to League One for the Millers, who are 100/1 to win the league with SkyBet

3. 23rd Reading A season of struggle is predicted in Berkshire, with the Royals 50/1 to win the title

4. 22nd Bristol City Nigel Pearson's side are also 50/1 to win the league…