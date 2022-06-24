Dean Henderson: Why Newcastle United didn't move for former Sheffield United loanee ahead of Nottingham Forest move

Newcastle United elected not to pursue a move for former Sheffield United loanee Dean Henderson after deciding the financials of a potential deal were too prohibitive, The Star understands.

By Danny Hall
Friday, 24th June 2022, 11:42 am

Henderson, the England international who spent two very successful seasons on loan with the Blades and returned to Bramall Lane as a fan to watch their play-off semi-final last season, is expected to leave Manchester United again this summer as he looks to boost his hopes of making Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

A loan move to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest, who overcame United on penalties in that two-legged semi-finals before beating Huddersfield Town at Wembley to seal their place in the Premier League, is close.

But Newcastle was also mooted as a likely destination for Henderson for some time, especially after their Saudi-led takeover. But Eddie Howe’s side elected to sign Nick Pope from relegated Burnley instead, with officials at St. James’ Park deciding that the financials of that particular deal made more sense than a move for Henderson.

As The Star revealed earlier this week, Newcastle’s interest in Henderson was strong enough for them to contact the Blades for a character reference on the goalkeeper. United officials spoke glowingly about both Henderson’s ability and attitude and in an alternate universe, the Blades would have loved to sign him on a permanent basis.

But a return to Old Trafford, and a lucrative, long-term contract, put him out of United’s reach. Forest are reported to be paying all of Henderson’s considerable salary during his impending loan spell at the City Ground.

Dean Henderson helped Sheffield United win promotion and then finish ninth in the Premier League: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Former Sheffield United player Dean Henderson watches the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest from the directors' box at Bramall Lane: Darren Staples / Sportimage
