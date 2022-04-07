Bournemouth boss "surprised" Sheffield United trip moved after midweek exertions

United were originally scheduled to host their fellow promotion-chasers at 3pm, but the game now kicks off at 12.45pm after being chosen for Sky Sports coverage.

Bournemouth’s midweek trip to West Brom was also moved 24 hours closer to the weekend, from Tuesday night to Wendesday evening, giving Parker’s men even less time to prepare to face the Blades.

They travelled back by coach following their defeat at West Brom, arriving back in Bournemouth at around 3am on Thursday morning.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inconvenience is balanced out a little by the embarrassment of riches at Parker’s disposal, after he signed FIVE quality players on deadline day back in January alone to add to his already impressive squad.

Bournemouth could also investigate the option of flying up to Sheffield for the game; United travelled by plane to the south coast for their opening-day draw at Bournemouth after they had been promoted to the Premier League.

"I’m really surprised that they’ve brought it forward to the early kick-off on Saturday,” Parker told the Bournemouth Echo.

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker brings his side to Sheffield United this weekend: Jacob King/PA Wire.

"But that is what it is really.

"We travelled back on the bus [from West Brom], got back late [on Thursday morning], back in Thursday morning, regroup a little bit, see where everyone is physically, mentally and we go again.