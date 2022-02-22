Sheffield United boss reveals Morgan Gibbs-White's loyalty to Blades after Wolves return in January

After an impressive first half of the season since joining on loan, many Blades fans feared that the youngster would be recalled to the Midlands – concerns which only intensified when Gibbs-White returned to Wolves for treatment after injuring his knee.

But he did return to the Blades, and scored twice in a 4-0 demolition of Swansea on Saturday that sent the Blades into the play-offs.

They can make up further ground on those teams above them tomorrow evening, when they hsot third-placed Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane.

And boss Heckingbottom, revealing he was in touch with Gibbs-White throughout his spell back at Wolves’ training ground, said: “He’s a good kid.

“I really like his personality, and how he is. He’s determined to do well, determined to win, and I have to say he really played his part in coming back.

“Why wouldn’t Wolves want to keep a player like Morgan, regardless of whether he was playing or not?

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“Put yourselves in their manager’s position. But Morgan wanted to play and be involved and thought he had a better chance of that with us, so he played a part in that.

“I think he’s fit naturally, but we did a lot of work with him. I don’t think he was too keen on that, because he just wants to play football, but you have to be fit enough to do that.