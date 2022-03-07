Wilder’s presence in the opposition dug-out - he twice led United to promotion and then to a ninth placed finish in the Premier League before leaving his hometown club a year ago - brings an extra layer of intrigue to an already crucial fixture in the battle for Championship play-off qualification.

With only 12 matches of their regular season remaining, United are seventh - a place and a point behind the visitors from Teesside.

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, admits his team's game againstg Chris Wilder's Middlesbrough is huge: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“These are all huge games from now on,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “Every single one of them and they are only going to get bigger and bigger as we go on.

“That’s the way it is. There’s nothing to be gained from trying to pretend otherwise. We know what is at stake here.”

Having already lost a number of key performers to injury, United hope defender George Baldock will be declared available for selection after missing Friday’s draw with Nottingham Forest due to a knee problem. Charlie Goode, their on loan centre-half, is ruled out through suspension but could return to action when United travel to Coventry City on Saturday.

“One game at a time, that’s how we are approaching things,” continued Heckingbottom, who initially joined United as their under-23’s coach at Wilder’s behest. “All we are looking at is what is directly in front of us. We’re not looking beyond the next game. You need to stay focused on what the job at hand is, not get distracted by anything else.”

Middlesbrough Manager, Chris Wilder, looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough: Will Matthews/PA Wire.

Wilder left South Yorkshire following the deterioration of his relationship with United’s board, before his permanent successor Slavisa Jokanovic departed in similar circumstances.