Swansea City boss Russell Martin praises Sheffield United after Blades put Swans to sword at Bramall Lane

Swansea City boss Russell Martin during the game against Sheffield United: Will Matthews/PA Wire.

Morgan Gibbs-White was in superb form with two goals and an assist as the Blades ran riot to move into the top six, with George Baldock and Billy Sharp also on the scoresheet.

Swansea finished with almost two thirds of possession but mustered only two shots on target, both from outside the box and easily saved by United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

“It’s a really poor performance but we’ll learn from it,” Martin said.

“It’s extremely frustrating and hurtful when we have days like this but we have to learn from them.

“We’ve changed a lot. I’d have liked to have changed more. I didn’t know how long it’d take when I came in, but I knew it’d take time to play a certain way.

“We played against a team who’d played in the Premier League recently; strong, athletic and a big difference in physical profile, and it showed.

“It takes some courage to keep playing how we’re playing. We have some young men who are really growing. We have to make sure the season doesn’t peter out and we have to learn from today, and be better.”

United took advantage of defeat for Chris Wilder’s Boro to move above them in the table, into the play-offs for the first time this season.

“The gap between us at our best and worst is far too big,” Martin added.

“We came here with a team in good form with momentum and a team of athletes and good footballers, and that was the difference.