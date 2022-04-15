Reading led since the first half thanks to a good finish from former Sheffield Wednesday striker Lucas Joao, but United – who were well below par in the first half – improved slightly in the second, leading to a 90th-minute equaliser from substitute Iliman Ndiaye.

With Bramall Lane erupting and expecting a push for a Blades winner in the five minutes of injury time, United instead conceded a simple goal as Tom McIntyre finished off after a knockdown into his path.

“We knew how tough it was going to be,” Heckingbottom said.

“We’ve watched a lot of Reading and the game didn’t surprise us one bit. We knew they’d be tough to break down and a threat on the counter and we’d have to be patient.

“We had to make changes at half-time, then we made further changes and were patient, kept going, got back in which we deserved and then paid the penalty with a bit of naivety.

“We had to change the shape slightly and then to a diamond to get crosses in from the left. We were patient, kept pushing and did create some good chances in the end.

Paul Heckingbottom applauds Sheffield United's fans after their defeat at Reading: Simon Bellis / Sportimage