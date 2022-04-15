Reading, who are 21st in the table, ran out deserved 2-1 winners thanks to Tom McIntyre’s injury-time winner after Iliman Ndiaye had looked to have rescued a point for the sixth-placed Blades.

The Royals had led since the first half thanks to former Owl Lucas Joao’s superb finish, and United can have no complaints about the result – although they will feel aggrieved about the manner of it.

“It was it was a fantastic performance from the boys. They’ve been progressively getting better, today was the best I’ve seen them play under me,” former England international Ince said.

“It had all the components. Defending well and we cut them apart with the ball. It was a proper team and that’s what you need against these top teams.

“Sheffield United are a top team, they haven’t lost here for so long and you can see what a big result it is for us. and I’ve got to say deserved.

“We had big chances, and could have put the game to bed. We just had to be more ruthless.

Paul Ince is the manager of Reading: Clint Hughes/Getty Images