Slavisa Jokanovic’s side, who are six points off the play-offs, must make up ground on those teams above them in the Championship if they are to mount a promotion push this season while the Tykes are without a win in 11 matches.

Barnsley head coach Markus Schopp is under huge pressure heading into the match after overseeing five consecutive defeats.

Angus MacDonald of Barnsley and Leon Clarke of Sheffield United are sent of during a meeting between both sides in 2017. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

United, meanwhile, have been hampered by inconsistency so far – and the pressure could crank up at their end should they lose on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the crunch clash.

Form

Barnsley (last five): L-L-L-L-L

Sheffield United (last five): W-L-L-W-L

Head-to-head record

Barnsley come out on top over the pair’s last 10 meetings, with three wins to United’s two. There have also been five draws.

The sides last met in the 2017/18 season when the Tykes won 3-2. Oli McBurnie was on the scoresheet for them that day.

Referee details

Gavin Ward has been confirmed as the match referee. He will be assisted by Nick Greenhalgh and Rob Smith.

Tim Robinson is the fourth official.

Mr Ward has issued 44 yellow cards and two red cards in 10 games this season.

What are the odds?

Sky Bet are offering the following odds on the game:

Barnsley – 13/5

Draw – 12/5

Sheffield United – 21/20

How can I follow the game?

As ever, The Star will be running a comprehensive live blog with team news, live updates, reaction and analysis from our Blades correspondents @JamesShield1 and @dannyhall04.

Visit The Star’s website for more preview and post-match reaction.

Is Barnsley v Sheffield United on TV?

Barnsley v Sheffield United has not been selected for TV coverage but Blades fans can pay £10 for a match pass to watch the game on SUTV.

Barnsley fans will also be able to pay £10 to see the action via their club’s iFollow streaming service.

