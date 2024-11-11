The fallout of a first Steel City derby in over five years was always likely to deliver some talking points - and triumphant Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder certainly seems to have revelled in their win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The Blades boss - a born-and-bred Unitedite - was filmed celebrating with supporters on Sunday evening have seen his side take a narrow 1-0 win courtesy of Tyrese Campbell’s winner in the 50th minute. It proved to be the only shot on target of a tight game, with both managers admitting post-match that the game was a long way from classic status.

What will perhaps live longer in the memory are images posted to social media of Wilder revelling in the derby win with supporters in a Sheffield pub. The 57-year-old was videoed stood on furniture leading supporters in United chants - including a new Bramall Lane favourite that changed the lyrics of the Owls’ Boney M adaptation of ‘Danny, Danny Röhl’ to ‘Sausage roll’.

The five-second clip has garnered the predictable reaction from either side of the city’s football divide; United supporters taking great joy at what is seen as a display of passion, with Wednesday fans roundly accusing Wilder of disrespect towards his fellow manager. The two bosses spoke in their pre-match press conferences to describe a mutual respect for one another having first met in a popular Italian restaurant in Sheffield.

Here is a snapshot of the reaction from Wednesday fans on social media:

@Swfc_fan10: What happened to him saying that he had “huge respect for Danny”

@danhibbertSWFC: he'll never be half the manager Danny becomes.

@wellbeaten1977: Let's be honest every fans dream is to have one of their own managing them and be top of the league, he's letting off Steam and will probably cringe looking at this and apologize to Rohl in private. 10y down line when Rohl is managing a champions League club won't bother him

@BAtwentyeight: All for the banter but he’s singing about a follow manager, show some respect. I hope he’s suitably embarrassed this morning.

@B22Longstone: danny will get his own back by scranning a sandwich infront of him at hillsborough

@DJDirrtyDogg: Honours board time again...

@Jo1986swfc1: I’m all for banter. Utd can take the bragging rights but this is embarrassing from Chris Wilder. If Rohl did anything like that I’d say exactly the same. Stay classy. Stay professional.

@JakeSwfc1: Why have I just woke up to a video of Chris wilder singing sausage roll in a pub? this is the same guy that was crying 6 years ago about the wages of our squad and then last season was crying about a reporter eating a sandwich

Speaking after the game, Röhl seemed to take a philosophical approach to the ‘sausage roll’ chants directed his way by United supporters - and reiterated the positive relationship with his opposite number. “When you meet him, you say hello and speak about football and it was all good,” Röhl said. “During the game both managers wanted to win.

“I had a nice welcome today from the Sheffield United fans so thank you for this, and also for the goodbye. I take it, it is normal in a derby and all in all, it was fair play from both sides. A good duel, just what we want to see and in the end it was unlucky from our side.”