The Tigers matched Fulham for much of their weekend game, until Aleksandar Mitrović’s 31st league goal of the Championship season proved the difference between the two sides.

Hull travel to South Yorkshire on the back of three successive defeats, having put together a hat-trick of victories before that run began, and are 12 points above third-bottom Peterborough United.

"Let me say, we are all disappointed,” Arveladze said after his side’s defeat to Fulham.

“If we would have taken a point, I believe everyone would say that we deserved that.

"This is football, we’re playing against the best team in the league. The best goalscorers in the league if you look at their numbers – they’re quick, they understand each other.

"We tried to stop them, we tried to defend as a team and we tried to attack as a team which made me happy, but also disappointed because I believe we could have got a point out of the game.

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze on the touchline: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

"Today was definitely the day I’m proud of the boys. I give them a lot of credit for their effort and the supporters, after such a bad run, came out in the cold and the wet weather to support us.

"They saw the effort, they saw a good football match with both teams trying to play nice, attractive football.

"We’re on the losing side here, but there’s a lot of positives to take into Sheffield United. "

Arveladze hopes to have Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Tom Eaves available for the Bramall Lane clash, although he is expected to be without on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter after injury.