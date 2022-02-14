The Blades have already lost Rhian Brewster for the season, the former Liverpool youngster joining Jack O’Connell in the treatment room, while David McGoldrick also limped off recently to add to Heckingbottom’s striker headache.

The fitness and availability of Enda Stevens, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Ben Osborn were all addressed by the Blades boss ahead of tomorrow night’s clash with Hull, which can see United go level on points with sixth-placed Boro if they win.

All three players can play left wing-back, an area United have fielded the right-footed George Baldock in recent games – albeit with success.

“There’s no update,” Heckingbottom said on McGoldrick, who suffered a thigh injury against West Bromwich Albion last week and had to be helped from the field.

“We know he’s got a tear there and it’s just a course of treatment we’re waiting on.

“We’re going to speak to some more people about it as well, the same process as we did with Rhian.”

Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick faces a spell on the sidelines: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

On Stevens and Norrington-Davies, who was left out of the squad that drew 0-0 with Huddersfield Town at the weekend entirely, Heckingbottom – who hopes Osborn “will be back in the next few weeks, and that’s another attacking option – said: “Enda’s still injured, his calf injury is keeping him out longer than we thought.

“We just have to be patient. He’s going through the usual rehab process.