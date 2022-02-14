Jebbison was recalled early from his season-long loan deal at Burton Albion last month, after Rhian Brewster was injured and Lys Mousset was allowed to move out on loan.

That move now looks even more sensible after David McGoldrick suffered an injury that could keep him out for a substantial chunk of the run-in. Oli Burke had also earlier left United on loan, leaving Jebbison, Oli McBurnie and Billy Sharp as United’s only out-and-out striking options.

Iliman Ndiaye and Morgan Gibbs-White could be called upon if required, but it looks increasingly likely that Jebbison will play a real part between now and the end of the season after scoring nine goals in half a season for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Brewers.

“It just shows how quickly things can change, doesn’t it?” Heckingbottom said.

“We tried to get the balance in the squad right in January but it can change as quickly as that, with two big injuries.

lliman Ndiaye and Daniel Jebbison are learning from Billy Sharp at Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“That’s why we’ll be using all the players. Hopefully [Ben Osborn] will be back in the next few weeks and that’s another attacking option.”

Asked if Jebbison would play in the coming weeks and months, Heckingbottom admitted: “Possibly. That’s down to him and how the game is panning out.

“You have to be performing to get in the team and Jebbo has noticed a change in intensity in training.