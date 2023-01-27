Ndiaye and Berge amongst the Blades stars regularly linked with moves away

Paul Heckingbottom has acknowledged interest in some of Sheffield United's star men this window, despite insisting his stance on the futures of the likes of Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge has not been affected by the club being placed under a transfer embargo.

With only a few days to go before the transfer window slams shut early next week, United are still unable to make any signings because of the restrictions placed upon them by the EFL over an unpaid player payment.

That has only intensified speculation of moves away for United's star men, with Berge and Ndiaye arguably the club's two most saleable assets.

"I think there's been interest," Heckingbottom, who has led his side to second in the Championship table ahead of this weekend's FA Cup tie at Wrexham, acknowledged, "and there always is. You start to hear it before windows and things like that, but there's been no bids.

"All I can do is stress the same things. With the position we've got ourselves in, I don't want anyone to leave. The landscape's changed with where we are and what we've got.