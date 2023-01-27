Sunderland sign striker on loan from Premier League

Sheffield United's promotion rivals Sunderland have sealed the signing of highly-rated Leeds United youngster Joe Gelhardt, signing the striker on loan for the rest of the Championship season.

Gelhardt had looked set to return on loan to his former club Wigan but was this afternoon unveiled at the Stadium of Light, with Tony Mowbray's side only three points off third-placed Watford in a tight race for the promotion play-offs.

United had been looking for a forward themselves but were not in the race for Gelhardt, who said: “I know how big the club is and I’m really looking forward to meeting the lads and trying to help.

"I spoke with the head coach and the playing style seemed a perfect fit for me. I’ve watched Sunderland on the TV this season and seen some positive, attacking football and I can’t wait to get involved.”

Boss Mowbray added: “It is no secret that Joe had plenty of options on the table this month, so it is a testament to the club and its staff that he felt Sunderland was the best move for him.

"He has made an impact at Premier League level throughout the past 18 months and he is a really exciting signing, who fits our playing style and will complement a forward line that is already packed with talent.

