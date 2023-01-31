News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield United sanction defender’s deadline day transfer after midfielder decision made

Blades make transfer decision on two young players on deadline day

By Danny Hall
2 minutes ago

Sheffield United have loaned another young player to their sister club Beerschot after extending the loan of midfielder George Broadbent at Boreham Wood.

United flop backed to shine at Millwall ahead of Blades reunion

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Left-sided defender Nicksoen Gomis, who has been training with Beerschot of late, will spend the rest of the season in Belgium while Broadbent, who featured for the Blades in pre-season, will also stay away from Bramall Lane until the summer.

Most Popular

Broadbent has played 22 times for the National League side this season, scoring four goals and helping his loan side reach the third-round of the FA Cup.

Ticket details announced for United v Wrexham replay as date confirmed

Wood boss Luke Garrard said, “I’m really happy to have secured George for the remainder of the season. George has been very productive in his short spell at the Club, and we believe he can be a catalyst to us climbing the table.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The loan extension also allows for George to remain settled and concentrate on playing football. He can now fully focus on the second half of the season and achieving the targets and goals I have set out for him personally.”

‘Like signing a player’ - United fans react to Berge, Ndiaye update

BladesBoreham WoodBramall Lane