Blades make transfer decision on two young players on deadline day

Sheffield United have loaned another young player to their sister club Beerschot after extending the loan of midfielder George Broadbent at Boreham Wood.

Left-sided defender Nicksoen Gomis, who has been training with Beerschot of late, will spend the rest of the season in Belgium while Broadbent, who featured for the Blades in pre-season, will also stay away from Bramall Lane until the summer.

Broadbent has played 22 times for the National League side this season, scoring four goals and helping his loan side reach the third-round of the FA Cup.

Wood boss Luke Garrard said, “I’m really happy to have secured George for the remainder of the season. George has been very productive in his short spell at the Club, and we believe he can be a catalyst to us climbing the table.

