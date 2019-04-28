Sheffield United: Billy Sharp made a huge claim about Chris Wilder as Blades secure promotion to the Premier League

Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp has hailed boss Chris Wilder as the club’s greatest ever manager.

Premier League football will be coming to Sheffield for the first time in 12 years; officially confirmed by a 1-1 draw between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road.

And speaking as Blades players celebrated the news of their top flight return, Sharp lavished praise on the man who has taken his boyhood club from League One to the Premier League in just a few years.

"I'm so thankful to the gaffer and grateful to be part of this,” said Sharp. “The gaffer's the best manager in the club's history, the fans will definitely agree with me - two promotions in three seasons to get us back to the Premiership.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder celebrates after the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

"The lads have been absolutely superb and it's because the gaffer's driven us on every single day."

