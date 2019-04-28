Sheffield United: Watch Sheffield United players react to the final whistle at Leeds United and the moment they knew the Blades are going up

They did their bit the day before and it was going to take a very unlikely set of circumstances for Sheffield United’s dream not to become a reality.

But as the final whistle blew at Elland Road to signal a 1-1 draw between Leeds United and Aston Villa, a function room in Bramall Lane erupted – the Blades are going up!

The video shows the moment United’s fate was secured and the celebrations began, with beer and champagne flying everywhere.

The party was in full swing.

On a day of drama at Elland Road, Mateusz Klich put Leeds in front as Villa players signalled for the ball to be put out of play so that the injured Jonathan Kodjia could receive treatment, the goal sparking a melee which led to Anwar El Ghazi being sent off for a clash with Patrick Bamford.

When play eventually resumed, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa told his players to allow Villa to score an equaliser and although Pontus Jansson tried to stop him, Albert Adomah was given the freedom to slot the ball into an empty net.

The scoreboard at Sheffield Utd following promotion to the Premier League after Leeds drew with Aston Villa, Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date 28th April 2019. Picture Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The Blades had effectively secured promotion on Saturday with victory over relegated Ipswich, Scott Hogan and Jack O'Connell scoring the goals in a 2-0 win at Bramall Lane.

Manager Chris Wilder has not given up hope of beating Norwich to the title and will be hoping to mastermind a lengthy stay in the Premier League after the club's last spell in the top flight lasted just one season and ended in acrimony.

West Ham avoided relegation thanks to a final-day victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, with Carlos Tevez scoring the only goal of the game.

The Hammers were fined £5million by a Premier League inquiry for breaching rules governing third-party ownership, but no points were deducted and Tevez was permitted to play in the final three games of the season.

Sheffield Utd players celebrate promotion to the Premier League following Leeds draw with Aston Villa, Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date 28th April 2019. Picture Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Wilder told Sky Sports at the team celebration: "First and foremost, Marcelo Bielsa full respect, Patrick Bamford not. He (Bielsa) did the right thing, Bamford didn't.

"At the moment we're the second best team in the division and we're going to try and be the best next Sunday."