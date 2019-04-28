WATCH: Sheffield United players’ go wild as Premier League PROMOTION is CONFIRMED

Sheffield United’s promotion party is in full swing at Bramall Lane after Premier League football was secured on Sunday.

United had all but been promoted after a 2-0 win over Ipswich on Saturday but it was not mathematically impossible for Leeds to catch them, though unlikely.

Oliver Norwood with a flag to celebrate Sheffield United's promotion

However, Leeds’ draw against Aston Villa at Elland Road meant the Blades were way ahead and the champagne corks popped at the Lane.

The United players had congregated to watch the events unfold and when the final whistle blew, that the cue to spark the celebrations.