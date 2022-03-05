The Blades, who saw their goalkeeper Wes Foderingham save a penalty from Brennan Johnson in the first half, led through Billy Sharp’s second-half header, but couldn’t see it through as Ryan Yates nodded home in stoppage time to rescue a point for Steve Cooper’s men.

Here’s how these Blades fans reacted on social media…

@Blades_Mad: I really hope to be proved wrong, I fear injuries may catch up with us. Looked leggy tonight and were pressed really hard by a well coached outfit. Square pegs in round holes towards the end (as a necessity) - a concern in the short-medium term

@simon_christie: Also - have we given Ben Osborn a new contract offer yet? So good tonight when he came on and made some goal-saving tackles. Great industry and hustle going forward and will be key for us in the run-in. My MOTM even with only 28 minutes on the pitch.

@ijparkes: Crap time to concede but that was a good point overall. On another day they’d have buried us. Take the point and hopefully regroup for Boro. All these games and injuries are really catching up with us now though which is a concern

@S4Blade: Didn't think Femi looked at it tonight but I'll give him a chance but Hecky should have swapped him at half time for Ben Osborn, who for me played a blinder along with Wes

Deflation for Oli McBurnie and Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United after their late draw against Nottingham Forest: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

@oldsufctweets: To be fair if we had took three points out of that game it would have been highway robbery. Carry on Regardless

@flyingmonkeyuk: It would have been daylight (nighttime?) robbery if we'd won that. If we'd had a man on the post, we would have.

@topboyblade: Unlucky to not get 3 points, but lucky to get a point. #nffc best side I’ve seen us play this season. #sufc totally disjointed and unbalanced.