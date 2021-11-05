Rovers’ season has arguably been better than expected – they sit mid-table but are just three points off the top six – but in recent weeks Mowbray has had to deal with the loss of a number of key players and his already young side were cut apart by the ruthless Cottagers on Wednesday night.

Much is being expected of the inexperienced players to step up in and Mowbray has been tryng to throw a protective shield around them.

In contrast, most of United’s players have been around the block a few times and it’s that which the manager feels could be the difference in front of what is expected to be a big crowd at Ewood Park.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray looks on dejected after Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic (not pictured) scores their side's second goal of 7-0 win for the Cottagers on Wednesday. Mowbray's side take on Sheffield United at Ewood Park on Saturday

“This is a dangerous game because they [Sheffield United] have a team of men, understand their job, know when there’s pressure and the other team are on the front foot, when to sit behind the ball, we are young guys trying to learn the game," Mowbray explained.

“There’s no Mulgrew, Graham, Bennett, even some of our most experienced players who are injured, or not fit and won’t be in the team.

“You think back a couple of years, Leeds United came here under (Marcelo) Bielsa and we beat them 2-1, but men did it, Graham scored, Lenihan scored, men doing a man’s job, stopping the opposition, knowing their jobs and I do feel as though we have a very young team.

“I look at my board this morning and I count two or three players over the age of 23 who are going to start this game.

“Yet I love them, I want them to do well, I tell them how great they are, I see them working after training every day on their individual stuff.