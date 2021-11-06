Dejected Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United during defeat at Blackburn Rovers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Jokanović’s side slipped to 18th in the Championship table ahead of the international break, meaning they have taken one point from their last three games.

The afternoon started brightly for the Blades when Rhian Brewster volleyed home his first league goal for the club, from Billy Sharp’s lofted cross.

But Rovers hit back to level through Reda Khadra, before Ben Brereton Diaz put them ahead and Leeds loanee Ian Poveda took advantage of a lapse from goalkeeper Robin Olsen to tap home a third.

Rovers’ margin of victory could have been greater, had a penalty been awarded for Chris Basham’s challenge on Diaz, while Olsen made a decent save to deny the striker in the second half.

United went close when Sharp shot straight at Blackburn goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, while Morgan Gibbs-White hit the woodwork after Sharp and substitute Lys Mousset went close.

And Jokanović said: “We need to work hard. It’s clear for us, we brought 5,000 people here and the performance was so poor.

“Our only solution is to be calm, continue to work hard. There isn’t another solution. We can talk about this shape or that shape, we tried different ones and we need to be prudent and check what is the best way for us to play football.

“Today was our worst game we play in this 17 games so far, it’s really hard for me for the team and for our supporters too. But we must be brave, show responsibility and continue to work. I believe we can fight for the top six.

“On paper we are a strong team but in reality, it shows us we need to be more serious and more solid and take more responsibility. Show more humility, respect the other team and us as well.”