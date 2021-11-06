Rhian Brewster had earlier put Sheffield United ahead at Blackburn Rovers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

It all looked a lot rosier for the Blades when Rhian Brewster put them ahead earlier on with his first league goal for the club, but it was a familiar story as they failed to hang onto a lead once again.

Here’s how we rated United’s players on an afternoon to forget at Ewood Park

Robin Olsen 3

Had a nervy moment at a first-half free kick when he came to claim, hesitated and Lenihan flicked the ball wide. A keeper of his size and stature should be cleaning everyone out in that situation? Had no chance with Rovers' equaliser as the shot deflected off Egan but could have done better with the third. Ironic cheers from the away end when he caught the ball don't bode well

Jayden Bogle 3

Involved right from the kick-off when he found acres of space down the right but struggled after that. Picked up an early booking which hamstrung him when Rovers ran at him. Replaced with 10 minutes or so to go of normal time

Chris Basham 5

Looked to have escaped giving away a penalty when Diaz went down under his challenge in the penalty area, but ref Langford waved away the appeals. Did better when Khadra raced clear, getting across to win the ball when the Rovers man was looking to score

John Egan 3

Was unfortunate to see Khadra's shot take a slight deflection off him and wrongfoot Olsen for Rovers' equalising goal. Given a tough afternoon by Diaz and the rest of Blackburn's attackers

Enda Stevens 3

An uncomfortable afternoon for the wing-back, who struggled to contain Blackburn's forward players as they swarmed all over United when they sensed the opportunity was there. Was pushed back as a result, negating any attacking impact he may have had.

Ollie Norwood 5

Was a brave man to turn Diaz on the edge of his own box, knowing he would have been crucified if it went wrong, but he pulled it off. Had a hand in the Blades' opener and should have had an assist when Sharp shot at the goalkeeper. Booked

John Fleck 3

Took a booking for the team as Rovers looked to break after Egan lost the ball, which also seemed to limit him. Was indebted to Basham for getting across to deny Khadra after he lost the ball too easily in midfield. Made way for Mousset later on

Morgan Gibbs-White 4

Culpable for Rovers' third goal as he took too many touches in midfield, either didn't see or ignored the man over in acres of space, lost it and allowed Rovers to break quickly

Ben Osborn 3

Had a couple of early sights on goal, including one when he looked to be clear but just couldn't get the ball out of his feet to strike it

Rhian Brewster 4.5

Initially looked a man transformed by his first goal in United colours in the league, a brilliantly-composed volleyed finish which betrayed his struggles in front of goal. Skewed a later chance from the edge of the area before being replaced by Ndiaye

Billy Sharp 4

Showed great strength and vision to pick out Brewster in the middle, the kind of cross he would thrive on himself. Had a golden chance to get United back into it at 3-1 but his touch let him down and the opportunity went begging

Subs

Iliman Ndiaye 3

Replaced Brewster

Lys Mousset 3

Was picked out by Gibbs-White in space but couldn't force his shot past Kaminski

George Baldock n/a