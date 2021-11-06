"Atrocious", "Take the blinkers off" - Sheffield United fans react to Blackburn Rovers defeat
Almost 5,000 Sheffield United fans made the trip to Blackburn Rovers this afternoon and were rewarded with a sorry display as the Blades lost 3-1 at Ewood Park.
United led through Rhian Brewster before Rovers hit back to win, with boos reigning down from the away end at the final whistle.
Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted on Twitter...
@GREGHampson: Glad I went out and got my hair cut.
@Sufc_Ollie: That was atrocious lots of players that need shifting out. Rebuild needed
@daisyproperties: Seven pts from play-offs and 7 pts from relegation. At the moment, one looks more likely than the other!
@1JonDavies1988: Defensively somehow we are getting worse. Every game we are all over the place as soon as the oppo get over halfway.
@azzle94: Bonfire weekend! If anyone needs any deadwood, call into Bramall Lane. Sheffield United have loads that they need to get rid of. Please somebody take the lot
@leeroy_brown_: I get trust the process. I even think it's the right thing to do. However, sometimes you need to take a step backwards to take two forward. It's not working with 4 at the back. Take the blinkers off
@craigsablade30: Most things in life can be simplified . We just have a lack of desire to do the basics to win football matches . We simply just don’t work hard enough
@fesitvalseasons: It doesn’t matter who the manager is unless the club are willing to make big changes in Jan.
@S10Blade: We didn't deserve that today, we deserved to lose by more.
@RubyMonster: Trying to be balanced here... errr nope can't do it. What a shocking performance no pace no attack no pressure no heart no passion. Blackburn on the other hand had all of the above and it could have been much worse.
@DemBladesDavid: I'd much rather lose 3-1 to Blackburn and give our promising youth cohort (especially in midfield) valuable first-team experience. No bite or intensity currently, just drab. Pretty shameful.
@8LAD35: I don't know about you lot but I'm looking down the table, not up
@FletchRadio: Where to begin on that? They looked like scoring every time they went forward. Defensively we were really poor. They were better than us all over the pitch. Actually quite relieved there’s an international break now - and I normally hate them.