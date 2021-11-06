"Atrocious", "Take the blinkers off" - Sheffield United fans react to Blackburn Rovers defeat

United lost at Ewood Park: (ANDREW YATES/AFP via Getty Images)

United led through Rhian Brewster before Rovers hit back to win, with boos reigning down from the away end at the final whistle.

Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted on Twitter...

@GREGHampson: Glad I went out and got my hair cut.

@Sufc_Ollie: That was atrocious lots of players that need shifting out. Rebuild needed

@daisyproperties: Seven pts from play-offs and 7 pts from relegation. At the moment, one looks more likely than the other!

@1JonDavies1988: Defensively somehow we are getting worse. Every game we are all over the place as soon as the oppo get over halfway.

@azzle94: Bonfire weekend! If anyone needs any deadwood, call into Bramall Lane. Sheffield United have loads that they need to get rid of. Please somebody take the lot

@leeroy_brown_: I get trust the process. I even think it's the right thing to do. However, sometimes you need to take a step backwards to take two forward. It's not working with 4 at the back. Take the blinkers off

@craigsablade30: Most things in life can be simplified . We just have a lack of desire to do the basics to win football matches . We simply just don’t work hard enough

@fesitvalseasons: It doesn’t matter who the manager is unless the club are willing to make big changes in Jan.

@S10Blade: We didn't deserve that today, we deserved to lose by more.

@RubyMonster: Trying to be balanced here... errr nope can't do it. What a shocking performance no pace no attack no pressure no heart no passion. Blackburn on the other hand had all of the above and it could have been much worse.

@DemBladesDavid: I'd much rather lose 3-1 to Blackburn and give our promising youth cohort (especially in midfield) valuable first-team experience. No bite or intensity currently, just drab. Pretty shameful.

@8LAD35: I don't know about you lot but I'm looking down the table, not up