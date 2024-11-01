Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United injury news with six out and one doubt

Sheffield United are back in Championship action this weekend

Sheffield United head to Ewood Park on Saturday to face Blackburn Rovers. The Blades won 2-0 at home to Stoke City last time out after goals by Kieffer Moore and Tyreece Campbell.

They are eyeing an immediate promotion back to the Premier League this season after they slipped out of the top flight last term. Chris Wilder’s side finished in the bottom three along with Burnley and Luton Town.

Sheffield United currently find themselves sat in 4th place in the Championship table behind Sunderland, Burnley and Leeds United. Here is a look at the latest injury news regarding Wilder’s men....

The Brighton and Hove Albion loan man is out for Blackburn Rovers until after the international break with an ankle injury.

1. Amario Cozier-Duberry - out

The attacker has been out for the majority of 2024 but is closing in on his return with John Eustace's first-team.

2. Harry Leonard - doubt

The centre-back will be in the treatment room until 2025.

3. Hayden Carter - out

The defender, who is the brother of Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, is injured until the New Year.

4. Scott Wharton - out

