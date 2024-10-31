“Working in football is great but I wanted a sense of personal accomplishment.

For the last ten years, Adam Geelan - assistant kit man at Sheffield United - has experienced the highs and lows inside senior-level professional sport.

So far, his career has always been enclosed within the framework of a team dynamic.

But, a week on Saturday, he will be focusing entirely on his own personal sporting ambitions, as he makes his pro debut as a boxer. He will campaign at middleweight against London journeyman Jordan Grannum on a Stefy Bull promotion at the Magna Centre, Rotherham.

Today the 26-year-old, from the Meadowhead area of Sheffield, revealed to The Star why he is branching out into the paid ranks of boxing and how footballers and managers at Bramall Lane, past and present, have been metaphorically in his corner.

Adam has been "part of the furniture" in the Blades' backroom for 10 years, where his job role is based around providing kit and training equipment for the first team squad.

"I love the job, it is long hours at times and lot of work but I like the camaraderie of the changing rooms and experiences you get from it," he says.

The former All Saints Catholic High School pupil recalled thrilling job highlights such as United's "promotion to the Premier League and working at an FA Cup semi-final, at Wembley. That was a big one for me.

"During his time away from the day job, he boxed 13 amateur fights, won the Yorkshire Development championship and reached the quarter-finals of the nationals.

During that time he was been cheered on at small hall shows by his football pals, the likes of Gus Hamer, Billy Sharp, David McGoldrick, John Egan, Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson along with Chris Wilder and Paul Heckingbottom.

The Celtic and Blades' fan described how he drew confidence from his dressing room colleagues and decided to give pro boxing a go."I have lost a couple of people who were close to me, my best mate and my grandfather. And I have a four-year-old boy, Seth.

"I decided I wanted to make them proud.

“Working in football is great but I wanted a sense of personal accomplishment.

"He tapped up some of the players for information about how to deal with nerves and their advice has made him more comfortable in looking forward to his fight debut.

"They tell me to take everything in and enjoy every aspect of it" said Adam, whose father Kenny played for the Blades, as well as Burton Albion, Buxton and Stocksbridge Park Steels.

"I am lucky to have experienced high-level sport, and its environment, I now need to transfer it to me being in the limelight rather than just watching the lads.

"I am really close to a lot of the team and they wanted to be there at Magna but they play Sheffield Wednesday the day after so they probably won't be able to make it! Some of the staff will be cheering me on, though."

Adam will make his first appearance in the paid ranks in a 10-fight card topped by a Central Area Welterweight title bash between Joe Garside and Will Harrison.

He will be sporting Sheff United shorts. And his ring entrance song will be Kid Cudi's 'Pursuit of happiness' a track he plays as United's dressing room DJ!