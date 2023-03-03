Rovers boss warns Blades his side are a different proposition than earlier in the season

Jon Dahl Tomasson has warned Sheffield United that his Blackburn Rovers are a different proposition to their last meeting, after admitting the sides being drawn together in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup “makes the story a bit spicier”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United beat Rovers 3-0 at Bramall Lane earlier in the season but Tomasson’s men go into the return leg unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions, and fourth in the Championship table.

The two sides will also do battle later this month in South Yorkshire, with a place at Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final at stake. And Tomasson admitted: “The cup draw makes the story a bit spicier, but the boring answer is that our focus is only on this upcoming game, which is important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They [United] are second in the league and they deserve to be up there because they’ve won a lot of games. They’re a good team with a lot of energy; an intense team with a lot of experience.

“We’re looking forward to the game. We lost the first one in Sheffield but we’re in a different place now when you look at the development in our squad. It’s an interesting game, it’s a game we’re looking forward to and it’s a game we want to win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad