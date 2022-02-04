Birmingham City v Sheffield United: James Shield's match prediction and Blades starting XI

After travelling to watch one of their recent games, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom didn’t need a report from the boffins inside Bramall Lane’s scouting and analysis department to tell him that Lee Bowyer’s side are going to be aggressive, on the front foot and dangerous at set-pieces.

Paul Heckingbottom’s view

“Birmingham will pose us problems with how direct and intent they are,” he said earlier this week. “We know we will have to stand up to that. We know we will have to earn the right to get the ball down and play. Regardless of style of play, they create big chances.

Sheffield United's Ben Osborn (left) and Birmingham City's Kristian Pedersen battle for the ball when the sides met at Bramall Lane in August

“Set plays and early balls into your box. Everything that disrupts you as a team, they try and do it.”

City, who signed former United striker Lyle Taylor on loan during last month’s transfer window, like to go about their business one way. Heckingbottom’s men another. Which means the match at St Andrews promises to be a battle of wills as much as footballing skills. It sounds cliche but, because of that, the opening 20 minutes are likely to set the tone for the next 70.

Whoever can impose their style on the opposition, dictate tempo and flow, is likely to come through. Because, as Heckingbottom hinted, City like to do all of the things United don’t and vice versa. Well, not all of them. But you get my point.

James Shield’s Starting XI to face Birmingham City

Foderingham, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Bogle, Norrington-Davies, Hourihane, Norwood, Ndiaye, McBurnie, Sharp. Subs: Davies, Jebbison, Goode, Fleck, Baldock, McGoldrick, Berge.

Match Prediction