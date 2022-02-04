The on-loan midfielder reported for training with Paul Heckingbottom’s squad this week, after returning to his parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers for treatment on the knee injury he sustained during last month’s win over Fulham.

Although Heckingbottom revealed Gibbs-White is not yet fully “up to speed” following more than six weeks on the sidelines, he admitted the 22-year-old is desperate to face Lee Bowyer’s side at St Andrews.

“If you ask Morgan, he will be starting,” the United manager said. “We need to be patient. He’s back in full training. I enjoy working with him and we know what he can bring. We’ve all seen it.

“So, obviously, we want to be using him as quickly as possible.”

Although he is clearly reluctant to ass too much of Gibbs-White too soon, Heckingbottom’s decision on when to select him will be swayed by the fact he has become one of United’s most influential performers since arriving at Bramall Lane last summer.

Morgan Gibbs-White wants to play for Sheffield United against Birmingham City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Having scored on his debut during September’s win over Peterborough, Gibbs-White claimed four more goals before limping-out the victory at Craven Cottage.

He has also registered four Championship assists, with only Billy Sharp contributing more this term.

United, who face West Bromwich Albion and then Huddersfield Town next week before meeting a resurgent Hull City at Bramall Lane, travel to the Midlands unbeaten in three and knowing that victory will see them move to within three points of the play-offs.

Paul Heckingbottom is pleased to see Morgan Gibbs-White back at Bramall Lane: Andrew Yates / Sportimage