Sheffield United 1 Birmingham City 1: Managers' reaction as Blades and Blues share spoils
Sheffield United couldn’t extend their lead at the top of the Championship table this afternoon as they drew 1-1 with Birmingham City at Bramall Lane.
Oli McBurnie opened the scoring for the Blades in the second half but they were pinned back soon after by Troy Deeney’s equaliser.
Here’s the story of the game, with reaction from John Eustace and Paul Heckingbottom.
Last updated: Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 17:53
Paul Heckingbottom’s reaction
With the standards the lads have set it stands out when you get it wrong. But I can’t be critical because the margins are so fine. Those moments have made the games winnable and today’s a little reminder of why we go on about them. The players deserve credit for how they’ve approached that game, we’ve had one hour training session with them. We had four players and then two, Ollie and Bash when Jayden and Billy played for the 23s. We’ve only had 60minutes on the grass so I think it’s credit to the players for their focus. There was fatigue and a lack of preparation but I thought the players were excellent in how they applied themselves.
It’s irrelevant [the league] at this point. It’s a reflection of where we are that people have come off disappointed. But that’s 10 unbeaten against a difficult and organised team with fire in their belly. We weren’t at our best, we have to accept that, but it’s a reflection of where we are.
Reda - I didn’t want him to play like a wingback, we wanted him to play higher so I won’t be critical that Jordan got in behind him. We want people to stand up for the team and he did that today so fair play to him.
John Eustace’s reaction
Very proud of the performance. To come here against one of the tip teams in the league and get a point with a performance like that is very pleasing. It was hard work, I’m trying to make us hard to play against and that togetherness got us through some difficult periods. To come here and go down 1-0 is not nice, the fans are on you and that togetherness came through with the goal. We controlled parts of the game with the ball which was pleasing.
They’ve got quality, Oli’s a top striker at this level and defensively we’ve done a lot of work for the next three games over the last 10 days. There’s been a lot of hard work on the training pitch and it’s pleasing to see it come out today.
Troy was outstanding, that was the Troy I used to play with at Watford and he’s getting better and better. His leadership qualities have been immense and I’m so proud of him scoring that goal today. Hopefully that kickstarts him for the season.
Look at the squad United have got, they have unbelievable players for this level. Most have been promoted and they have an excellent manager with good coaching staff. Home or away they’re a top team, they’ve got a really good squad.
Full time
and despite huffing and puffing United couldn’t find that second goal and have to settle for a point at home to Birmingham - it makes Tuesday night’s game at home to QPR even bigger as they look to get back to winning ways but another goal for McBurnie is a definite positive as he continues his good scoring form, as was the return off the bench of Bogle who also looked good. Stay tuned for reaction from both managers, a full report, ratings and more
McAtee comes on
for the final few minutes, replacing Ndiaye
Goal City
and we’re back level as a cross in catches the top of Berge’s head and Deeney is left all alone to pick his spot and rifle home in front of the City fans. We go again
McBurnie makes way
to a standing ovation as he’s replaced by Sharp, 22 minutes of normal time to go
GOAAAALLLLL BLADES
AND IT’S McBurnie who gets it with a superb first-time finish after the ball rebounded to him from a free-kick - he wasted no time rifling it past Ruddy and into the roof of the net with the finish of a real man in form, his 5th in games and the Blades lead just after the half-hour mark
Blades subs
see Doyle and Khadra replaced by Bogle and Brewster
Ndiaye’s header is just wide
from Norrington-Davies’ left-wing cross, he had a lot of space suddenly in the box and tried to find the far corner but Ruddy just watches it bounce wide
Blues enjoying a little spell
here where they’ve troubled United a few times and Foderingham has to save again after Deeney did well to hold the ball up on the left, United looking a little short of ideas at times as a long ball towards Ndiaye is snuffed out by Ruddy