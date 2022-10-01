Sheffield United 1 Birmingham City 1: Managers' reaction as Blades and Blues share spoils

With the standards the lads have set it stands out when you get it wrong. But I can’t be critical because the margins are so fine. Those moments have made the games winnable and today’s a little reminder of why we go on about them. The players deserve credit for how they’ve approached that game, we’ve had one hour training session with them. We had four players and then two, Ollie and Bash when Jayden and Billy played for the 23s. We’ve only had 60minutes on the grass so I think it’s credit to the players for their focus. There was fatigue and a lack of preparation but I thought the players were excellent in how they applied themselves.