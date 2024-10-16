Best players in the Championship this season with Sheffield United star in second as Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland men feature - gallery

Sheffield United have adapted well to life back in the Championship

Sheffield United are back in action after the international break with an away trip to Elland Road to take on Leeds United. The Blades were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing in the bottom three along with Luton Town and Burnley and they are eyeing an immediate promotion from the Championship under the guidance of Chris Wilder.

They made some shrewd signings over the summer including Kieffer Moore, Callum O’Hare and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and are yet to lose in the league this term. Here is a look at the best players in the league so far based on WhoScored ratings - with one Blades star sitting in second place after nine games.

WhoScored 2024/25 average rating: 7.10

1. Jack Rudoni (Coventry City)

WhoScored 2024/25 average rating: 7.10 | Getty Images

WhoScored 2024/25 average rating: 7.11

2. Jimmy Dunne (QPR)

WhoScored 2024/25 average rating: 7.11 Photo: Bryn Lennon

WhoScored 2024/25 average rating: 7.12

3. Duncan Watmore (Millwall)

WhoScored 2024/25 average rating: 7.12 Photo: Paul Harding

WhoScored 2024/25 average rating: 7.13

4. Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough)

WhoScored 2024/25 average rating: 7.13 Photo: David Davies

