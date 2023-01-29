News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United make Sander Berge decision at Wrexham amid Newcastle, Fulham transfer talk

Blades make five changes for Wrexham cup clash

By Danny Hall
2 minutes ago

Sheffield United have made five changes for their FA Cup clash at Wrexham this afternoon, with star man Sander Berge not in the19-man squad amid speculation over his future.

The Norwegian midfielder has been linked with Fulham and Newcastle United today ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline, and is not on the teamsheet for the Blades as they take on Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground.

As expected Adam Davies starts in goal while Oli McBurnie starts up front. The likes of Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Egan and Ollie Norwood also start in a strong Blades’ XI against the National League promotion-chasers.

Young Louie Marsh is also on the bench alongside Sai Sachdev and Ismaila Coulibaly.

Davies, Bogle, Basham, Egan, Ahmedhodzic, Osborn, Norwood, Doyle, McAtee, Jebbison, McBurnie.

Subs: Foderingham, Robinson, Lowe, Sachdev, Coulibaly, Marsh, Ndiaye, Sharp.

