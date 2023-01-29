Blades braced for late window move in one of their star men

Sheffield United are bracing themselves for a late transfer-window Premier League move for one of their star men, with Newcastle United and Fulham reportedly eyeing their Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge.

The Blades’ former record signing has been linked with a move away ever since they were relegated from the top flight in 2021, but he has so far remained at Bramall Lane. The Blades paid Genk £22m for him in 2020 and their resolve to keep him, ahead of a pivotal second half of the season in terms of their Premier League promotion push, could be tested ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

According to reports in the capital, the top-flight sides are preparing a move, amid speculation over Berge and his United teammate Iliman Ndiaye. Ndiaye was recently linked with Everton, while Fulham’s interest in Berge is understood to be the strongest as things stand.

United are under a transfer embargo after failing to pay an outstanding payment for one of their recent signings but are 12 points clear of third place in the race for promotion.

Berge is known to have been relaxed about his immediate future, with a place in the Premier League in United’s grasp and the player, like Ndiaye, thought to be settled in Sheffield.

But top-flight clubs believe that United’s perilous financial situation could tempt them to do business, despite boss Paul Heckingbottom adivising the club’s board to resist any and all offers considering the position United have got themselves in.

