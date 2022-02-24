But as Ben Davies wheeled away towards The Kop, screaming into the night air and manically beating his own chest after firing Sheffield United to a momentous victory over Blackburn Rovers, manager Paul Heckingbottom paused to reflect on the defender’s professionalism following a series of personal and health issues.

Signed on loan from Liverpool during the August transfer window, Davies was making only his sixth appearance for United since the end of November after being summoned from the bench towards the end of Wednesday’s contest. The 26-year-old’s added time strike, which saw Heckingbottom’s side regain sixth place in the Championship table, thrust him back into the spotlight after weeks in the shadows as, having first been excused from duty because of a “private” matter, coaching staff then told journalists he had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

“All the time he has been out, not being involved on the pitch, Ben has been supporting the rest of the players every way that he can,” Heckingbottom told The Star, before revealing the moment Davies truly earnt the respect of his colleagues and coaching staff. “I told me not so long back: ‘I will give Robbo (Jack Robinson) all the help he needs, all the backing he needs’ to make sure he was properly ready and prepared to perform well. ‘I’ll do that for Robbo.’ That’s what Ben said.”

Robinson stepped into the breach when Davies was initially ruled-out of action, with the two in direct competition for a place on the left flank of United’s defence. But with another loanee, Brentford’s Charlie Goode, being dismissed midway through the second period of what proved to be a breathless encounter against Rovers, their pair are now expected to both start at Millwall on Saturday. Chris Basham, who had been operating on the right of United’s back three, is the latest member of Bramall Lane’s senior squad to face a prolonged absence after damaging a medial collateral ligament during last weekend’s thrashing of Swansea City.

“Ben has managed himself brilliantly, all the way through,” Heckingbottom continued. “He’s done exactly what you would expect and more.”

Ben Davies of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the winning goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane against Blackburn Rovers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United travel to The Den unbeaten in nine outings following the win over Rovers, who saw a Reda Khadra penalty kick saved by Wes Foderingham soon after Goode’s dismissal. He later apologised to his team mates in the dressing room, with Heckingbottom acknowledging the officials had got “both decisions correct” despite expressing reservations about a number of other calls made during the game.

But with senior figures behind the figures behind the scenes fearing Basham will be out for much longer than the “two weeks” Heckingbottom initially suggested, another front has opened in the battle for promotion. Relegated from the Premier League last term, United are not only fighting the likes of Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and their next opponents for top six qualification. After being hit by a series of injuries in recent days - David McGoldrick and Jayden Bogle have both been ruled-out for the season, together with Rhian Brewster - Heckingbottom grappling with an internal enemy as well.

“I’m not going to lie, the injuries are becoming an issue,” he admitted. “But we will get on with it.”

Paul Heckingbottom, the manager of Sheffield United, has been impressed by the on-loan Liverpool defender's selfless streak: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage