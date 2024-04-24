1 . Wes Foderingham 8.5

The goalkeeper was recalled in place of Ivo Grbic and didn't have much time to settle here before he was forced into a smart save to keep out Dalot's effort after 30 seconds, which was sneaking under the crossbar. Excelled again later to keep out Garnacho's effort, when he really should have scored, before further superb stops kept Mainoo and Fernandes at bay in the first half. Beaten by a well-placed header, a penalty, a screamer and a tap-in, and more than justified the decision to bring him back in Photo: Matt McNulty