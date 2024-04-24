Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham fully justified the decision to recall him to the Sheffield United side with a stand-out display in defeat at Manchester United this evening. The stopper was recalled in place of Ivo Grbic and pulled off a number of fine saves as his side twice took the lead, before eventually losing 4-2.
Jayden Bogle and then Ben Brereton Diaz had given the Blades the lead, either side of Harry Maguire’s equaliser, before two goals from Bruno Fernandes - one from the penalty spot - and a tap-in for Rasmus Hojlund sealed victory for the hosts, who were looking more than a little nervy when twice trailing the league’s bottom club. Here’s how we rated United’s players in a brave defeat...
1. Wes Foderingham 8.5
The goalkeeper was recalled in place of Ivo Grbic and didn't have much time to settle here before he was forced into a smart save to keep out Dalot's effort after 30 seconds, which was sneaking under the crossbar. Excelled again later to keep out Garnacho's effort, when he really should have scored, before further superb stops kept Mainoo and Fernandes at bay in the first half. Beaten by a well-placed header, a penalty, a screamer and a tap-in, and more than justified the decision to bring him back in Photo: Matt McNulty
2. Jayden Bogle 7.5
Given the tough task of going up against Garnacho and gave as good as he got defensively, popping up with a big moment for the Blades as he took advantage of Onana's poor pass out and then picked his spot beautifully to put United ahead when other players may have tried to square it and missed the chance. Replaced by Norwood later on Photo: Getty Images
3. Mason Holgate 6
Back in the side as one of four changes as United reverted to a back three/five, and was a steady influence on the right of United's back three as they looked to keep the lively Garnacho quiet. There were some hairy moments, including when Dalot managed to wriggle free, but either a fellow defender or Foderingham generally managed to bail him out. Booked in the first half for fouling Garnacho and couldn't do enough to prevent Maguire hauling the hosts level at 1-1
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 6
Forced into some good defending to deny Hojlund a near-post tap in and carried the ball well, too. Looked more like his old composed self on one of the biggest stages in English football but may rue not getting tighter to Fernandes before he laid it on a plate for Hojlund to tap home from close range for 4-2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.