Speaking ahead of Hull City’s visit to South Yorkshire tomorrow night, the defender added his name to the long list of players and coaching staff who have talked up the influence of the fans in recent weeks.

But Basham dismissed suggestions their words are just a cynical ploy to curry favour on the terraces, providing an insight into how the atmosphere generated by United’s following influences both performance levels and results.

“If you’re the opposition, I know they feel vulnerable when the crowd is right behind us,” he told The Star. “When you’ve got a wall of noise coming up against you, you start questioning things in your own head. You wonder if you're making the right decisions or doing the right things. It’s really difficult and you can go into your shell. Really, it’s not nice. You can tell that.”

“As a home player, when that home crowd is right behind us, it definitely gives you a lift,” Basham continued. “There’s no doubt about it whatsoever. It definitely helps us build momentum. Seriously, that’s how it feels. It gives us a real lift and it encourages lads like Iliman (Ndiaye) and Morgan (Gibbs-White) to produce those brilliant little bits of play they do so well, because you just get that feeling that anything is possible.

“And if we’re feeling a little bit tired - and again I know this from experience - well, it brings you through it. It helps you dig in and come through the other side. It just carries you along. That’s the feeling you get.”

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham loves playing at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United have prepared for their meeting with Shota Arveraldze’s side eighth in the Championship table and unbeaten in six following Saturday’s draw with Huddersfield Town. The match is the first of three back to back home matches they are set to contest before travelling to Millwall later this month, with Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers also making the journey to Bramall Lane ahead of that assignment in south London.

“We’ve had the best attendances in the Championship and we want to make the most of that to keep the momentum going,” Basham said. “That’s something we can use to our advantage.”

Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White and Billy Sharp are set to feature against Hull City at Bramall Lane: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.