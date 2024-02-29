Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United are set for a double fitness boost for Monday's clash with Arsenal at Bramall Lane after Ben Brereton Diaz and George Baldock returned to full training. The pair are expected to return to the squad which faces the Gunners, giving boss Chris Wilder some welcome selection headaches.

Baldock has been missing since December 30's trip to Manchester City while Villareal striker Brereton Diaz has not played since February 3's 5-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa. "They've trained yesterday and today, fully," Wilder confirmed. "So delighted we've got both those experienced boys back with us and involved in the group."

But there was less positive news on Cameron Archer, the former Aston Villa striker who hasn't featured since scoring away at Luton after suffering a calf issue and won't be available until the next international break, which begins earlier for the Blades after their trip to Manchester United originally scheduled for next month was rescheduled owing to the Red Devils' progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.