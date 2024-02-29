Double Sheffield United injury boost for Arsenal clash - but striker's prognosis worse than expected
Sheffield United are set for a double fitness boost for Monday's clash with Arsenal at Bramall Lane after Ben Brereton Diaz and George Baldock returned to full training. The pair are expected to return to the squad which faces the Gunners, giving boss Chris Wilder some welcome selection headaches.
Baldock has been missing since December 30's trip to Manchester City while Villareal striker Brereton Diaz has not played since February 3's 5-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa. "They've trained yesterday and today, fully," Wilder confirmed. "So delighted we've got both those experienced boys back with us and involved in the group."
But there was less positive news on Cameron Archer, the former Aston Villa striker who hasn't featured since scoring away at Luton after suffering a calf issue and won't be available until the next international break, which begins earlier for the Blades after their trip to Manchester United originally scheduled for next month was rescheduled owing to the Red Devils' progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
"There's no timescale on him. He's improving as you would do with treatment," Wilder added on Archer. "I'm sure that he won't be available before the international break, and I'll be delighted if he is. With that changing and the Man United game being rescheduled it does give us another week to get the likes of Cameron right, Anis [Slimane, hamstring] right and a couple of others to help the squad and boost the squad even more for the last 10 games of the season."