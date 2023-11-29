The former Sheffield United star is clearly a converted Yorkshireman if his friendship with a certain tea brand is anything to go by.

Aaron Ramsdale is a product of the Sheffield United academy (Image: Getty Images)

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has shown that you can take the shot-stopper out of Yorkshire, but you can't take Yorkshire out of the shot-stopper as he unwrapped an 'amazing' gift from his home county.

The 25-year-old is enduring a tough season at the Emirates Stadium having been usurped by summer signing David Raya, struggling for vital playing minutes ahead of next year's Euro 2024 campaign for England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has remained cagey about Ramsdale's future with it being widely believed that the former Bournemouth star is of far too great a quality to be sat warming the bench.

Ramsdale is, of course, a product of the Sheffield United academy and spent two years in the youth system before being promoted to the Blades first team in 2015. The goalkeeper would then be sent on a loan spell to Worksop town before being signed by the Cherries in 2017.

Three years later, Ramsdale returned to Sheffield United for their 2020/21 Premier League campaign and was named the side's Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year for that campaign.

Ramsdale was born in Stoke but has clearly taken on a love for Yorkshire from his spells at Sheffield United. This week he took to social media to share that he had been treated to a special edition gift from Yorkshire Tea as a nod to his links with the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing a snap of a special edition Xbox controller plastered with the famous Yorkshire Tea countryside and colours, Ramsdale thanked the company for his 'amazing gift'. The controller is also on general sale after Yorkshire Tea teamed up with design company POPeART, with a PlayStation version available too.

Aaron Ramsdale was chuffed with the controller (Image: Instagram @aaronramsdale)

The ultimate Christmas gift for a Yorkshire gamer doesn't come cheap. Unless you're a star with links to the county like Ramsdale, customers are being asked to pay a huge £150 for the controller. Reacting on Instagram, one user said: "I was about to leap on the PS5 one, until seeing the price tag. Looks amazing though!"

Others joked that the idea was 'a novel-tea' and argued PS5 should be replaced with 'TEA-S-5'.